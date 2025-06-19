Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA)’s results reveal risk

While Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR has underperformed by -4.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KZIA fell by -22.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.00 to $2.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.42% in the last 200 days.

On February 06, 2025, Maxim Group started tracking Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ: KZIA) recommending Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on October 14, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for KZIA. H.C. Wainwright also rated KZIA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 05, 2021.

Analysis of Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA)

To gain a thorough understanding of Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3028.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and KZIA is recording an average volume of 830.18K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.75%, with a loss of -6.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $8.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KZIA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

