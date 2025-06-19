Karooooo Ltd’s results are impressive

While Karooooo Ltd has overperformed by 1.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KARO rose by 45.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.36 to $25.80, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.19% in the last 200 days.

On January 23, 2023, Stifel Downgraded Karooooo Ltd (NASDAQ: KARO) to Hold. A report published by Raymond James on June 11, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for KARO. Stifel also rated KARO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $51 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 29, 2021. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on April 27, 2021, and assigned a price target of $45. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for KARO, as published in its report on April 27, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from April 27, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $52 for KARO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Karooooo Ltd (KARO)

The current dividend for KARO investors is set at $1.08 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.17%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Karooooo Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.85% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.14, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and KARO is recording an average volume of 47.12K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.30%, with a loss of -20.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $56.28, showing growth from the present price of $47.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KARO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Karooooo Ltd Shares?

Karooooo Ltd (KARO) is based in the Singapore and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Application market. When comparing Karooooo Ltd shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.97, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 21.43%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 73.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

