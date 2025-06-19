Is Nextcure Inc (NXTC) a good investment opportunity?

While Nextcure Inc has overperformed by 0.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NXTC fell by -71.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.82 to $0.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.69% in the last 200 days.

On November 04, 2022, Ladenburg Thalmann Downgraded Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ: NXTC) to Neutral. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on March 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NXTC. Truist also Upgraded NXTC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 05, 2021. The Benchmark Company July 16, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for NXTC, as published in its report on July 16, 2020. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Nextcure Inc (NXTC)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Nextcure Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -63.94% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NXTC is recording an average volume of 243.44K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.65%, with a loss of -26.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NXTC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nextcure Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.67% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

