Is it possible to buy Equillium Inc(EQ) shares at a good price now?

While Equillium Inc has underperformed by -2.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EQ fell by -54.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.50 to $0.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.49% in the last 200 days.

On March 28, 2025, Leerink Partners Downgraded Equillium Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) to Market Perform. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated EQ shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 15, 2021. H.C. Wainwright Reiterated the rating as Buy on July 14, 2020, but set its price target from $14 to $24. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for EQ, as published in its report on July 10, 2020. SVB Leerink’s report from February 22, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $16 for EQ shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Equillium Inc (EQ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Equillium Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -88.32% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and EQ is recording an average volume of 625.34K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.19%, with a loss of -16.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Equillium Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 50.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

