Is it possible to buy Alta Equipment Group Inc(ALTG) shares at a good price now?

While Alta Equipment Group Inc has underperformed by -2.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALTG fell by -30.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.39 to $3.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.63% in the last 200 days.

On March 27, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE: ALTG) recommending Buy. A report published by Northland Capital on November 13, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for ALTG. Northland Capital also rated ALTG shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 23, 2022. B. Riley Securities Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 04, 2022, but set its price target from $21 to $22. Raymond James May 14, 2021d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for ALTG, as published in its report on May 14, 2021. Dougherty & Company’s report from April 07, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $8.50 for ALTG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG)

The current dividend for ALTG investors is set at $0.23 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.21%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Alta Equipment Group Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -73.72% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.42, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ALTG is recording an average volume of 208.46K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.71%, with a loss of -4.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.08, showing growth from the present price of $5.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALTG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alta Equipment Group Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ALTG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 53.35% at present.