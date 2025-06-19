Is Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) a threat to investors?

While Fair Isaac Corp has underperformed by -0.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FICO rose by 26.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $2402.51 to $1401.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.60% in the last 200 days.

On May 28, 2025, Robert W. Baird Upgraded Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE: FICO) to Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on April 10, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FICO. RBC Capital Mkts also Upgraded FICO shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $2170 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 26, 2025. JP Morgan Initiated an Neutral rating on December 20, 2024, and assigned a price target of $2150. UBS initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for FICO, as published in its report on October 01, 2024. Oppenheimer’s report from September 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $1967 for FICO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.97%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Fair Isaac Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FICO is recording an average volume of 244.38K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.56%, with a loss of -2.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2199.12, showing growth from the present price of $1763.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FICO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fair Isaac Corp Shares?

Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Application market. When comparing Fair Isaac Corp shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 75.96, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 27.66%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.84%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.29% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

FICO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.29% at present.