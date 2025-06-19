Investing in Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit undervalued

While Fuel Tech Inc has underperformed by -3.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FTEK rose by 86.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.15 to $0.87, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 78.72% in the last 200 days.

On March 13, 2020, H.C. Wainwright Downgraded Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ: FTEK) to Neutral. Avondale also Upgraded FTEK shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 09, 2010. Brean Murray Initiated an Buy rating on October 16, 2009, and assigned a price target of $13. AmTech Research April 06, 2009d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FTEK, as published in its report on April 06, 2009. AmTech Research’s report from March 06, 2009 suggests a price prediction of $11 for FTEK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Roth Capital also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.75%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Fuel Tech Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.67, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 207.54K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FTEK stock. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FTEK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fuel Tech Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

FTEK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 21.83% at present.