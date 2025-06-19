How to interpret Scynexis Inc (SCYX)’s stock chart patterns

While Scynexis Inc has underperformed by -0.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SCYX fell by -63.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.29 to $0.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.70% in the last 200 days.

On January 22, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) recommending Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 06, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for SCYX. Needham also Upgraded SCYX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 11, 2018. Maxim Group Initiated an Buy rating on June 27, 2018, and assigned a price target of $6. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SCYX, as published in its report on October 24, 2017. ROTH Capital’s report from July 10, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $8.50 for SCYX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -81.28%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Scynexis Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -43.47% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.83, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SCYX is recording 127.11K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.63%, with a loss of -15.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.67, showing growth from the present price of $0.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SCYX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

