How to interpret Abivax ADR (ABVX)’s stock chart patterns

While Abivax ADR has underperformed by -0.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ABVX fell by -55.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.22 to $4.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.26% in the last 200 days.

On March 20, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking Abivax ADR (NASDAQ: ABVX) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by JMP Securities on December 04, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for ABVX. Laidlaw also rated ABVX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 29, 2024. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on May 20, 2024, and assigned a price target of $43. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ABVX, as published in its report on April 29, 2024. Guggenheim’s report from April 29, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $50 for ABVX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Abivax ADR (ABVX)

Abivax ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -147.48% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.82, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ABVX is registering an average volume of 188.96K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.70%, with a loss of -18.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.50, showing growth from the present price of $6.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ABVX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Abivax ADR Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.35%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.29% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

