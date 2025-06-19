How should investors view Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH)?

While Duluth Holdings Inc has overperformed by 7.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DLTH fell by -45.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.50 to $1.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.53% in the last 200 days.

On February 07, 2023, BTIG Research started tracking Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTH) recommending Neutral. A report published by Robert W. Baird on August 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for DLTH. Stifel also Upgraded DLTH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 14, 2020. Robert W. Baird October 16, 2020d the rating to Outperform on October 16, 2020, and set its price target from $12 to $22. Robert W. Baird March 20, 2020d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for DLTH, as published in its report on March 20, 2020. Robert W. Baird’s report from May 07, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $22 for DLTH shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.98%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Duluth Holdings Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.53% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DLTH is recording an average volume of 62.84K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.23%, with a loss of -1.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DLTH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Duluth Holdings Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 54.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.95% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

