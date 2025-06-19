Have you been able to find a good deal on Pixelworks Inc’s shares?

While Pixelworks Inc has overperformed by 27.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PXLW fell by -45.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.16 to $4.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.31% in the last 200 days.

On February 09, 2024, Needham Reiterated Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ: PXLW) to Buy. A report published by Colliers Securities on January 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for PXLW. Needham also rated PXLW shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 11, 2021. Lake Street February 07, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for PXLW, as published in its report on February 07, 2020. Lake Street’s report from November 01, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $3.50 for PXLW shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Dougherty & Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Pixelworks Inc (PXLW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -55.81%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Pixelworks Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2911.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PXLW is recording an average volume of 22.65K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.57%, with a gain of 32.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.00, showing growth from the present price of $6.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PXLW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pixelworks Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.