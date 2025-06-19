Have you been able to find a good deal on Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR’s shares?

While Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR has underperformed by -7.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNTB fell by -37.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.73 to $0.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.68% in the last 200 days.

On June 12, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: CNTB) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on March 04, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CNTB. SVB Leerink also rated CNTB shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 13, 2021. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CNTB, as published in its report on April 13, 2021.

Analysis of Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CNTB has an average volume of 135.24K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.58%, with a gain of 22.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.55, showing growth from the present price of $1.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNTB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

