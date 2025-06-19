Have you been able to find a good deal on Aqua Metals Inc’s shares?

While Aqua Metals Inc has underperformed by -2.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AQMS fell by -90.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.92 to $0.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -65.35% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2023, Oppenheimer Downgraded Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) to Perform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on March 05, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AQMS. Euro Pacific Capital Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 14, 2018, but set its price target from $17 to $12. Rodman & Renshaw initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AQMS, as published in its report on June 22, 2017. Oppenheimer’s report from March 13, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $34 for AQMS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. National Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS)

Aqua Metals Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -167.48% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.28, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AQMS has an average volume of 204.84K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.43%, with a loss of -17.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AQMS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aqua Metals Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.04% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

