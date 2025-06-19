Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (GDHG)’s stock price range in the last year

Within its last year performance, GDHG fell by -99.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $266.25 to $1.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -97.15% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (GDHG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -27.43%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.48% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.36, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GDHG is registering an average volume of 295.63K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 20.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.70%, with a loss of -7.52% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd Shares?

A giant in the Leisure market, Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (GDHG) is based in the China. When comparing Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 0.03, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -25.84%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

