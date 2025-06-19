Globus Maritime Ltd (GLBS)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Globus Maritime Ltd has underperformed by -8.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GLBS fell by -37.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.21 to $0.99, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.63% in the last 200 days.

On April 14, 2014, Wunderlich Upgraded Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) to Buy. A report published by Wunderlich on September 12, 2012, Reiterated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for GLBS. Wunderlich also Downgraded GLBS shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $4.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 16, 2012. Wunderlich Initiated an Buy rating on October 07, 2011, and assigned a price target of $8.

Analysis of Globus Maritime Ltd (GLBS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.75%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Globus Maritime Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.43% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.65, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 36.13K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GLBS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.85%, with a gain of 6.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GLBS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Globus Maritime Ltd Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

