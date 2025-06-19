Subscribe
Finance
2 min.Read

FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) produces promising results

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While FTC Solar Inc has overperformed by 3.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FTCI fell by -13.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.40 to $1.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.25% in the last 200 days.

On March 14, 2024, ROTH MKM Downgraded FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FTCI) to Neutral. A report published by Northland Capital on November 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for FTCI. UBS also Downgraded FTCI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 15, 2023. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on April 13, 2023, and assigned a price target of $5. BofA Securities March 15, 2023d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Buy’ for FTCI, as published in its report on March 15, 2023. Piper Sandler’s report from July 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $3.50 for FTCI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of FTC Solar Inc (FTCI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 65.27%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of FTC Solar Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -123.52% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.08, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FTCI is recording an average volume of 104.23K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.60%, with a loss of -9.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.33, showing growth from the present price of $4.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FTCI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FTC Solar Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 46.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.05% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

FTCI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.05% at present.

