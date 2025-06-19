Examining Sow Good Inc (SOWG) more closely is necessary

While Sow Good Inc has underperformed by -0.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SOWG fell by -95.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.83 to $0.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -80.54% in the last 200 days.

On November 15, 2024, ROTH MKM Downgraded Sow Good Inc (NASDAQ: SOWG) to Neutral. A report published by Craig Hallum on November 15, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for SOWG. ROTH MKM also rated SOWG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 10, 2024. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on May 10, 2024, and assigned a price target of $20.

Analysis of Sow Good Inc (SOWG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -78.28%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Sow Good Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.05% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SOWG is registering an average volume of 240.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.30%, with a gain of 3.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.25, showing growth from the present price of $0.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SOWG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sow Good Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 96.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.98% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

