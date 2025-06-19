Examining Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) stock is warranted

While Scilex Holding Company has overperformed by 3.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SCLX fell by -91.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $78.05 to $3.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -72.12% in the last 200 days.

On January 27, 2025, D. Boral Capital started tracking Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) recommending Buy. A report published by Alliance Global Partners on October 16, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SCLX. Rodman & Renshaw also rated SCLX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 13, 2024. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on October 16, 2023, and assigned a price target of $4. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SCLX, as published in its report on October 13, 2023. H.C. Wainwright’s report from October 09, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $12 for SCLX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Scilex Holding Company (SCLX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -54.02%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Scilex Holding Company’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.07, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 131.36K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SCLX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.44%, with a loss of -14.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $630.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SCLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Scilex Holding Company Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

SCLX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.50% at present.