Do investors need to be concerned about Citi Trends Inc (CTRN)?

While Citi Trends Inc has underperformed by -1.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CTRN rose by 35.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.62 to $13.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.87% in the last 200 days.

On February 10, 2025, Craig Hallum Upgraded Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ: CTRN) to Buy. A report published by DA Davidson on December 04, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CTRN. Craig Hallum August 23, 2023d the rating to Buy on August 23, 2023, and set its price target from $18 to $32. DA Davidson initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CTRN, as published in its report on June 27, 2023. Gordon Haskett’s report from October 17, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $18 for CTRN shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Citi Trends Inc (CTRN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.29%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Citi Trends Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.52% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CTRN is recording an average volume of 98.91K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.58%, with a loss of -12.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.50, showing growth from the present price of $29.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CTRN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Citi Trends Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.38% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

