Did Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) perform well in the last session?

While Nektar Therapeutics has underperformed by -1.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NKTR fell by -50.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.79 to $6.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.42% in the last 200 days.

On April 11, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) to Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on March 14, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for NKTR. B. Riley Securities also rated NKTR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 08, 2025. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on December 10, 2024, and assigned a price target of $6.50. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for NKTR, as published in its report on November 04, 2024. BTIG Research’s report from September 30, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $4 for NKTR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Rodman & Renshaw also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -51.66%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Nektar Therapeutics’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -189.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 205.68K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NKTR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.58%, with a loss of -9.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $73.75, showing growth from the present price of $8.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NKTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nektar Therapeutics Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.