Did Amber International Holding Ltd. ADR (AMBR) perform well in the last session?

While Amber International Holding Ltd. ADR has overperformed by 2.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMBR rose by 842.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.09 to $1.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 60.48% in the last 200 days.

On March 24, 2022, Alliance Global Partners Downgraded Amber International Holding Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: AMBR) to Neutral. A report published by China Renaissance on September 29, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AMBR. Alliance Global Partners also rated AMBR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 27, 2020. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AMBR, as published in its report on June 19, 2018. ROTH Capital’s report from February 01, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $10 for AMBR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Amber International Holding Ltd. ADR (AMBR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -44.19%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Amber International Holding Ltd. ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -95.79% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.45, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AMBR is registering an average volume of 122.89K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.15%, with a gain of 11.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing decline from the present price of $11.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMBR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amber International Holding Ltd. ADR Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

