Compugen Ltd (CGEN) deserves deeper analysis

Within its last year performance, CGEN fell by -20.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.66 to $1.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.18% in the last 200 days.

On January 13, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGEN) recommending Outperform. A report published by Jefferies on August 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for CGEN. JMP Securities also rated CGEN shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 26, 2020. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on May 13, 2020, and assigned a price target of $19. SVB Leerink initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CGEN, as published in its report on May 07, 2020. ROTH Capital’s report from April 22, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $28 for CGEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. SunTrust also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Compugen Ltd (CGEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.75%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Compugen Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.22% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.09, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CGEN is recording an average volume of 250.69K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.76%, with a loss of -5.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CGEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Compugen Ltd Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CGEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.57% at present.