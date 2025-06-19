Can you now get a good deal on DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd ADR’s shares?

While DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd ADR has underperformed by -1.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DDI fell by -32.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.21 to $8.09, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.51% in the last 200 days.

On February 25, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DDI) recommending Buy. Wedbush Initiated an Outperform rating on April 25, 2023, and assigned a price target of $12.25. Macquarie initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for DDI, as published in its report on September 15, 2022. B. Riley Securities’s report from September 27, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $30 for DDI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd ADR (DDI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.16%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.91% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.45, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DDI is recording an average volume of 52.28K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.67%, with a loss of -17.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.75, showing growth from the present price of $8.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DDI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd ADR Shares?

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd ADR (DDI) is based in the South Korea and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia market. When comparing DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.70, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -20.66%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

