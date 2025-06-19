Brazil Potash Corp (GRO) requires closer examination

While Brazil Potash Corp has underperformed by -3.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On January 07, 2025, ROTH MKM started tracking Brazil Potash Corp (AMEX: GRO) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Brazil Potash Corp (GRO)

In order to gain a clear picture of Brazil Potash Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 174.18K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GRO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.38%, with a loss of -25.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Brazil Potash Corp Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

