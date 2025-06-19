Subscribe
Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) requires closer examination

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Argo Blockchain Plc ADR has overperformed by 0.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARBK fell by -70.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.99 to $0.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -45.38% in the last 200 days.

On January 08, 2025, Keefe Bruyette started tracking Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ARBK) recommending Underperform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on April 26, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ARBK. Barclays also Downgraded ARBK shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 10, 2022. Stifel Initiated an Hold rating on March 25, 2022, and assigned a price target of $11. ROTH Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ARBK, as published in its report on November 01, 2021. Jefferies’s report from October 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $30 for ARBK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -34.17%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -440.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ARBK is registering an average volume of 359.80K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.14%, with a loss of -5.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $0.62, showing growth from the present price of $0.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARBK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Argo Blockchain Plc ADR Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ARBK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.49% at present.

Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.