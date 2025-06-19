Apyx Medical Corp (APYX)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Apyx Medical Corp has underperformed by -2.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APYX rose by 17.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.00 to $0.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.60% in the last 200 days.

On October 17, 2024, BTIG Research started tracking Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX) recommending Neutral. A report published by Stephens on July 14, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for APYX. Lake Street also rated APYX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 20, 2022. Dougherty & Company Reiterated the rating as Buy on April 02, 2019, but set its price target from $12 to $9.

Analysis of Apyx Medical Corp (APYX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.95%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Apyx Medical Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -130.26% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.64, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and APYX is registering an average volume of 184.61K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.17%, with a loss of -2.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APYX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Apyx Medical Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.89%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.79% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

