Allbirds Inc (BIRD) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Allbirds Inc has overperformed by 3.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BIRD rose by 6.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.33 to $3.93, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 42.01% in the last 200 days.

On April 11, 2025, Maxim Group started tracking Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD) recommending Buy. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on May 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for BIRD. TD Cowen also Downgraded BIRD shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $1.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 13, 2023. Telsey Advisory Group March 10, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for BIRD, as published in its report on March 10, 2023. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Allbirds Inc (BIRD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.34%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Allbirds Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -72.29% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BIRD has an average volume of 65.78K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.09%, with a gain of 6.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.50, showing decline from the present price of $11.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BIRD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Allbirds Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 38.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

