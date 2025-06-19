Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS) requires closer examination

While Aligos Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 11.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALGS fell by -33.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.80 to $3.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.32% in the last 200 days.

On August 19, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALGS) recommending Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on January 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for ALGS. Jefferies also Upgraded ALGS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 06, 2023. Piper Sandler March 23, 2022d the rating to Neutral on March 23, 2022, and set its price target from $15 to $4. JP Morgan January 07, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ALGS, as published in its report on January 07, 2022. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -68.46%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Aligos Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -60.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.56, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ALGS is recording 157.79K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.90%, with a gain of 6.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $85.25, showing growth from the present price of $8.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALGS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aligos Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 31.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.75% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

