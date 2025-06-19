Subscribe
AEON Biopharma Inc (AEON) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While AEON Biopharma Inc has overperformed by 0.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AEON fell by -99.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $269.28 to $0.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -97.16% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2023, H.C. Wainwright started tracking AEON Biopharma Inc (AMEX: AEON) recommending Buy.

Analysis of AEON Biopharma Inc (AEON)

AEON Biopharma Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AEON has an average volume of 927.21K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.12%, with a loss of -20.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $360.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AEON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AEON Biopharma Inc Shares?

Biotechnology giant AEON Biopharma Inc (AEON) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing AEON Biopharma Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 0.00, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 101.00%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

AEON shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 13.50% at present.

A year in review: Rapport Therapeutics Inc (RAPP)'s performance in the last year
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTC) stock: A year of ups and downs

