Advanced Flower Capital Inc (AFCG)’s results reveal risk

While Advanced Flower Capital Inc has overperformed by 4.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AFCG fell by -45.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.88 to $4.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.52% in the last 200 days.

On March 14, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded Advanced Flower Capital Inc (NASDAQ: AFCG) to Hold. A report published by Alliance Global Partners on December 17, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AFCG. Seaport Research Partners also rated AFCG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 09, 2024. Compass Point August 16, 2024d the rating to Neutral on August 16, 2024, and set its price target from $10 to $9. Compass Point May 28, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for AFCG, as published in its report on May 28, 2024. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Advanced Flower Capital Inc (AFCG)

The current dividend for AFCG investors is set at $1.21 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -48.01%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Advanced Flower Capital Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.11% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AFCG is recording an average volume of 212.46K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.97%, with a loss of -18.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.76, showing growth from the present price of $4.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AFCG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Advanced Flower Capital Inc Shares?

Advanced Flower Capital Inc (AFCG) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the REIT – Mortgage market. When comparing Advanced Flower Capital Inc shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.66, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 3411.11%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

AFCG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.01% at present.