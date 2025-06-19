A year in review: Synergy CHC Corp (SNYR)’s performance in the last year

While Synergy CHC Corp has overperformed by 1.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNYR rose by 214.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.00 to $0.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.08% in the last 200 days.

On January 21, 2025, ROTH MKM started tracking Synergy CHC Corp (NASDAQ: SNYR) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Synergy CHC Corp (SNYR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.19%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Synergy CHC Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SNYR is recording an average volume of 1.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.32%, with a gain of 5.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNYR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Synergy CHC Corp Shares?

Synergy CHC Corp (SNYR) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Medical Distribution market. When comparing Synergy CHC Corp shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1.97, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -87.36%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 77.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.14% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

