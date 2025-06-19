A year in review: Maris Tech Ltd (MTEK)’s performance in the last year

While Maris Tech Ltd has overperformed by 3.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MTEK rose by 134.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.47 to $1.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.04% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Maris Tech Ltd (MTEK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -24.98%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Maris Tech Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MTEK has an average volume of 60.03K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.36%, with a gain of 16.04% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Maris Tech Ltd Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

MTEK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 11.90% at present.