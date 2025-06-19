A year in review: Kestrel Group Ltd (KG)’s performance in the last year

While Kestrel Group Ltd has overperformed by 6.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KG fell by -36.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.80 to $10.93, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.47% in the last 200 days.

On May 15, 2018, JMP Securities Downgraded Kestrel Group Ltd (NASDAQ: KG) to Mkt Perform. FBR & Co. Reiterated the rating as Mkt Perform on July 11, 2017, but set its price target from $13 to $12. FBR & Co. resumed its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for KG, as published in its report on April 03, 2017. FBR & Co. also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Kestrel Group Ltd (KG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -51.39%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Kestrel Group Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -147.12% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and KG has an average volume of 14.34K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.64%, with a loss of -2.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.00, showing decline from the present price of $25.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kestrel Group Ltd Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 38.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.36% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

