A stock that deserves closer examination: Neurogene Inc (NGNE)

While Neurogene Inc has underperformed by -0.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NGNE fell by -57.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $74.49 to $6.88, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.23% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking Neurogene Inc (NASDAQ: NGNE) recommending Buy. A report published by Robert W. Baird on May 16, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NGNE. BMO Capital Markets also rated NGNE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 27, 2024. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Outperform rating on June 11, 2024, and assigned a price target of $54. Leerink Partners initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for NGNE, as published in its report on April 29, 2024. William Blair’s report from March 21, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $61 for NGNE shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Neurogene Inc (NGNE)

To gain a thorough understanding of Neurogene Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.97% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 21.03, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NGNE is recording an average volume of 272.99K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.46%, with a loss of -12.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.83, showing growth from the present price of $18.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NGNE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Neurogene Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.67% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

