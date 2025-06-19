A stock that deserves closer examination: Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE)

While Gyre Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 2.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GYRE fell by -24.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.00 to $6.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.73% in the last 200 days.

On March 11, 2025, Noble Capital Markets started tracking Gyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GYRE) recommending Outperform. Piper Sandler also rated GYRE shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 10, 2021. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on May 21, 2020, and assigned a price target of $20. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for GYRE, as published in its report on January 04, 2019. B. Riley FBR Inc.’s report from February 12, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $49 for GYRE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Chardan Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.82%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Gyre Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.62% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GYRE is recording 255.86K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.62%, with a loss of -1.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.00, showing growth from the present price of $8.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GYRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gyre Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The Biotechnology market is dominated by Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE) based in the USA. When comparing Gyre Therapeutics Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 173.90, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -94.14%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 81.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.89% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

GYRE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.89% at present.