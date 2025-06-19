Subscribe
A closer look at OPAL Fuels Inc (OPAL)’s stock price trends

While OPAL Fuels Inc has overperformed by 1.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OPAL fell by -27.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.45 to $1.26, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.95% in the last 200 days.

On September 03, 2024, Scotiabank Downgraded OPAL Fuels Inc (NASDAQ: OPAL) to Sector Perform. A report published by Scotiabank on September 29, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for OPAL. Goldman also rated OPAL shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $5.80 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 15, 2023. Janney Initiated an Buy rating on May 26, 2023, and assigned a price target of $13. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for OPAL, as published in its report on February 28, 2023. B. Riley Securities’s report from December 15, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $14 for OPAL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Johnson Rice also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of OPAL Fuels Inc (OPAL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.76%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

OPAL Fuels Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.02, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OPAL has an average volume of 208.10K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.86%, with a gain of 6.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.83, showing growth from the present price of $3.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OPAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze OPAL Fuels Inc Shares?

Utilities – Regulated Gas giant OPAL Fuels Inc (OPAL) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing OPAL Fuels Inc shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 134.98, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 26.72%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

OPAL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.73% at present.

