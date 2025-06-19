A closer look at Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A (ASPS) is warranted

While Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A has overperformed by 10.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASPS fell by -26.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.64 to $3.46, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 41.45% in the last 200 days.

On January 31, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A (NASDAQ: ASPS) recommending Buy. A report published by Northland Capital on May 02, 2017, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for ASPS. Compass Point also Upgraded ASPS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 10, 2016. Piper Jaffray May 02, 2016d the rating to Underweight on May 02, 2016, and set its price target from $24 to $16. Piper Jaffray initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ASPS, as published in its report on December 11, 2015. Compass Point’s report from December 07, 2015 suggests a price prediction of $25 for ASPS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Compass Point also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A (ASPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.29%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ASPS is registering an average volume of 21.56K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.74%, with a gain of 23.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $80.00, showing growth from the present price of $10.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

