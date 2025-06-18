Yalla Group Limited ADR (YALA)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Yalla Group Limited ADR has underperformed by -0.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YALA rose by 37.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.29 to $3.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.49% in the last 200 days.

On March 12, 2021, Oppenheimer Upgraded Yalla Group Limited ADR (NYSE: YALA) to Outperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on March 12, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for YALA.

Analysis of Yalla Group Limited ADR (YALA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.53%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Yalla Group Limited ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.03% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.26M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for YALA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.85%, with a loss of -6.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.10, showing growth from the present price of $6.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YALA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Yalla Group Limited ADR Shares?

The United Arab Emirates based company Yalla Group Limited ADR (YALA) is one of the biggest names in Software – Application. When comparing Yalla Group Limited ADR shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.37, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 16.01%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.99% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

