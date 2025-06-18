What was Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)’s performance in the last session?

While Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has underperformed by -1.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AQN rose by 0.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.36 to $4.19, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.98% in the last 200 days.

On June 04, 2025, National Bank Financial Downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) to Sector Perform. Wells Fargo August 12, 2024d the rating to Equal Weight on August 12, 2024, and set its price target from $8.50 to $6. Raymond James August 12, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for AQN, as published in its report on August 12, 2024. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)

AQN currently pays a dividend of $0.30 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.82%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.54% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.94, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 12.90M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AQN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.69%, with a loss of -0.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.17, showing growth from the present price of $5.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AQN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

