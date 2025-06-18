Subscribe
Industry
2 min.Read

What technical indicators reveal about EMBC stock

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Embecta Corp has underperformed by -1.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EMBC fell by -24.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.48 to $9.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.74% in the last 200 days.

On April 10, 2025, Mizuho started tracking Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC) recommending Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 02, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for EMBC. BTIG Research also Upgraded EMBC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 27, 2024. Morgan Stanley January 06, 2023d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for EMBC, as published in its report on January 06, 2023. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Embecta Corp (EMBC)

Investors in Embecta Corp will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.60 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.82%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Embecta Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.83, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EMBC is recording 612.28K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.11%, with a loss of -2.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.75, showing growth from the present price of $9.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EMBC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Embecta Corp Shares?

The Medical Instruments & Supplies market is dominated by Embecta Corp (EMBC) based in the USA. When comparing Embecta Corp shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.85, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -19.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.95%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.71% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

EMBC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.71% at present.

Hot this week

Market

Are PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) shares a good deal now?

0
While PDS Biotechnology Corporation has underperformed by -0.62%, investors...
Industry

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) requires closer examination

0
While Argo Blockchain Plc ADR has overperformed by 0.69%,...
Finance

Laser Photonics Corp (LASE) shows promising results

0
While Laser Photonics Corp has underperformed by -7.43%, investors...
Companies

What was Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN)’s performance in the last session?

0
While Jiayin Group Inc ADR has underperformed by -3.33%,...
Market

Is Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) a good investment opportunity?

0
While Amplitech Group Inc has overperformed by 2.54%, investors...

Topics

Market

Are PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) shares a good deal now?

0
While PDS Biotechnology Corporation has underperformed by -0.62%, investors...
Industry

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) requires closer examination

0
While Argo Blockchain Plc ADR has overperformed by 0.69%,...
Finance

Laser Photonics Corp (LASE) shows promising results

0
While Laser Photonics Corp has underperformed by -7.43%, investors...
Companies

What was Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN)’s performance in the last session?

0
While Jiayin Group Inc ADR has underperformed by -3.33%,...
Market

Is Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) a good investment opportunity?

0
While Amplitech Group Inc has overperformed by 2.54%, investors...
Industry

biote Corp (BTMD) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly overvalued

0
While biote Corp has overperformed by 1.53%, investors are...
Finance

Is it possible to buy Alta Equipment Group Inc(ALTG) shares at a good price now?

0
While Alta Equipment Group Inc has underperformed by -2.45%,...
Companies

Examining Golden Matrix Group Inc (GMGI) stock is warranted

0
While Golden Matrix Group Inc has underperformed by -1.25%,...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Bicara Therapeutics Inc (BCAX)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations
Next article
Sitio Royalties Corp (STR)’s stock price range in the last year

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Are PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) shares a good deal now?

0
While PDS Biotechnology Corporation has underperformed by -0.62%, investors...

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) requires closer examination

0
While Argo Blockchain Plc ADR has overperformed by 0.69%,...

Laser Photonics Corp (LASE) shows promising results

0
While Laser Photonics Corp has underperformed by -7.43%, investors...

What was Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN)’s performance in the last session?

0
While Jiayin Group Inc ADR has underperformed by -3.33%,...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.