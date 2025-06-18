What technical indicators reveal about EMBC stock

While Embecta Corp has underperformed by -1.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EMBC fell by -24.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.48 to $9.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.74% in the last 200 days.

On April 10, 2025, Mizuho started tracking Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC) recommending Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 02, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for EMBC. BTIG Research also Upgraded EMBC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 27, 2024. Morgan Stanley January 06, 2023d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for EMBC, as published in its report on January 06, 2023. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Embecta Corp (EMBC)

Investors in Embecta Corp will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.60 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.82%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Embecta Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.83, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EMBC is recording 612.28K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.11%, with a loss of -2.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.75, showing growth from the present price of $9.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EMBC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Embecta Corp Shares?

The Medical Instruments & Supplies market is dominated by Embecta Corp (EMBC) based in the USA. When comparing Embecta Corp shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.85, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -19.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.95%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.71% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

