What is the investor’s view on Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)?

While Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has overperformed by 0.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TNDM fell by -55.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.24 to $15.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.46% in the last 200 days.

On June 16, 2025, Truist started tracking Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) recommending Hold. A report published by Mizuho on April 10, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for TNDM. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded TNDM shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 05, 2025. Citigroup March 04, 2025d the rating to Neutral on March 04, 2025, and set its price target from $35 to $24. Wells Fargo March 03, 2025d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for TNDM, as published in its report on March 03, 2025. Bernstein’s report from February 28, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $25 for TNDM shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -92.31% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TNDM has an average volume of 1.50M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.75%, with a loss of -10.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.29, showing growth from the present price of $20.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TNDM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.95%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 110.38% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

