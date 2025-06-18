What is MRVL’s price-to-sales ratio telling us about the company’s value?

Currently, Marvell Technology Inc’s (MRVL) stock is trading at $74.86, marking a gain of 6.96% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -41.28% below its 52-week high of $127.48 and 58.99% above its 52-week low of $47.08. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -2.31% below the high and +29.24% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, MRVL’s SMA-200 is $83.09.

As well, it is important to consider MRVL stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 9.93.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 46.85. MRVL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 4.85, resulting in an 72.86 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 32 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.59 in simple terms.

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 13 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 0.53 and 0.49 with an average Earnings Estimate of 0.51 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of 0.12 and also replicates 325.00% growth rate year over year.

An overview of Marvell Technology Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) traded 22,101,934 shares per day, with a moving average of $65.89 and price change of +14.33. With the moving average of $61.18 and a price change of +24.75, about 20,032,830 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MRVL’s 100-day average volume is 19,299,076 shares, alongside a moving average of $73.75 and a price change of -48.27.