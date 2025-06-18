Was there any good news for Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) stock in the last session?

While Upstart Holdings Inc has underperformed by -3.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UPST rose by 131.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $96.43 to $20.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.79% in the last 200 days.

On June 12, 2025, Stephens started tracking Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by BofA Securities on April 29, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for UPST. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded UPST shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 14, 2025. JP Morgan February 12, 2025d the rating to Neutral on February 12, 2025, and set its price target from $57 to $79. B. Riley Securities February 12, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for UPST, as published in its report on February 12, 2025. Needham’s report from December 13, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $100 for UPST shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Redburn Atlantic also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 66.96%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Upstart Holdings Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and UPST is recording 6.21M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.26%, with a loss of -7.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $58.68, showing growth from the present price of $53.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UPST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Upstart Holdings Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

UPST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 63.06% at present.