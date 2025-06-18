Subscribe
Industry
2 min.Read

Was PVH Corp (PVH)’s session last reading good?

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While PVH Corp has underperformed by -1.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PVH fell by -43.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $116.22 to $59.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.75% in the last 200 days.

On May 30, 2025, Needham started tracking PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) recommending Buy. A report published by Jefferies on May 14, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for PVH. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated PVH shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $90 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 25, 2025. Wells Fargo February 03, 2025d the rating to Equal Weight on February 03, 2025, and set its price target from $130 to $105. JP Morgan January 24, 2025d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PVH, as published in its report on January 24, 2025. BofA Securities’s report from October 02, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $107 for PVH shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of PVH Corp (PVH)

PVH currently pays a dividend of $0.15 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.62%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of PVH Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.31% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.85M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PVH stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.01%, with a loss of -1.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $88.64, showing growth from the present price of $64.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PVH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PVH Corp Shares?

The USA based company PVH Corp (PVH) is one of the biggest names in Apparel Manufacturing. When comparing PVH Corp shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.04, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -133.82%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 112.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

PVH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 112.23% at present.

