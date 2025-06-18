Was Frontline Plc (FRO)’s session last reading good?

While Frontline Plc has overperformed by 4.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FRO fell by -23.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.53 to $12.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.87% in the last 200 days.

On December 12, 2024, Kepler Downgraded Frontline Plc (NYSE: FRO) to Hold. A report published by BTIG Research on October 07, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for FRO. Jefferies also Upgraded FRO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 21, 2024. Deutsche Bank January 09, 2024d the rating to Buy on January 09, 2024, and set its price target from $17 to $26. Deutsche Bank August 25, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for FRO, as published in its report on August 25, 2023. JP Morgan’s report from August 15, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $20 for FRO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Frontline Plc (FRO)

Investors in Frontline Plc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.34 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -26.03%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Frontline Plc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.79% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.82, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FRO is recording 3.00M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.96%, with a gain of 12.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.00, showing growth from the present price of $19.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Frontline Plc Shares?

The Oil & Gas Midstream market is dominated by Frontline Plc (FRO) based in the Cyprus. When comparing Frontline Plc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.65, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -81.59%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

