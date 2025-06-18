Subscribe
Industry
2 min.Read

Was Frontline Plc (FRO)’s session last reading good?

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While Frontline Plc has overperformed by 4.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FRO fell by -23.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.53 to $12.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.87% in the last 200 days.

On December 12, 2024, Kepler Downgraded Frontline Plc (NYSE: FRO) to Hold. A report published by BTIG Research on October 07, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for FRO. Jefferies also Upgraded FRO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 21, 2024. Deutsche Bank January 09, 2024d the rating to Buy on January 09, 2024, and set its price target from $17 to $26. Deutsche Bank August 25, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for FRO, as published in its report on August 25, 2023. JP Morgan’s report from August 15, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $20 for FRO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Frontline Plc (FRO)

Investors in Frontline Plc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.34 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -26.03%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Frontline Plc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.79% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.82, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FRO is recording 3.00M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.96%, with a gain of 12.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.00, showing growth from the present price of $19.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Frontline Plc Shares?

The Oil & Gas Midstream market is dominated by Frontline Plc (FRO) based in the Cyprus. When comparing Frontline Plc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.65, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -81.59%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

FRO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.49% at present.

Hot this week

Market

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

0
While GDS Holdings Limited ADR has overperformed by 0.11%,...
Industry

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

0
While Tronox Holdings plc has overperformed by 0.18%, investors...
Finance

A year in review: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)’s performance in the last year

0
While Esperion Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.92%, investors...
Companies

TOI overperforms with a 1.71 increase in share price

0
While Oncology Institute Inc has overperformed by 1.71%, investors...
Market

Technical analysis of Insmed Inc (INSM) stock chart patterns

0
While Insmed Inc has underperformed by -0.82%, investors are...

Topics

Market

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

0
While GDS Holdings Limited ADR has overperformed by 0.11%,...
Industry

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

0
While Tronox Holdings plc has overperformed by 0.18%, investors...
Finance

A year in review: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)’s performance in the last year

0
While Esperion Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.92%, investors...
Companies

TOI overperforms with a 1.71 increase in share price

0
While Oncology Institute Inc has overperformed by 1.71%, investors...
Market

Technical analysis of Insmed Inc (INSM) stock chart patterns

0
While Insmed Inc has underperformed by -0.82%, investors are...
Industry

A stock that deserves closer examination: Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA)

0
While Perpetua Resources Corp has overperformed by 2.68%, investors...
Finance

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) deserves deeper analysis

0
While Perspective Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -2.27%, investors...
Companies

Was Foremost Clean Energy Ltd (FMST)’s session last reading good?

0
While Foremost Clean Energy Ltd has overperformed by 2.80%,...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Mobix Labs Inc’s results are impressive
Next article
United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) deserves deeper analysis

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

0
While GDS Holdings Limited ADR has overperformed by 0.11%,...

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

0
While Tronox Holdings plc has overperformed by 0.18%, investors...

A year in review: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)’s performance in the last year

0
While Esperion Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.92%, investors...

TOI overperforms with a 1.71 increase in share price

0
While Oncology Institute Inc has overperformed by 1.71%, investors...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.