Was Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)’s session last reading good?

While Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -2.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APLS fell by -58.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.15 to $16.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.88% in the last 200 days.

On May 09, 2025, Raymond James Downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) to Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on May 09, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for APLS. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated APLS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $44 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 29, 2025. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for APLS, as published in its report on November 21, 2024. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from October 25, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $25 for APLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.21%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -103.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and APLS is registering an average volume of 2.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.36%, with a loss of -9.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.35, showing growth from the present price of $17.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

