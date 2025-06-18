Was anything positive for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI) stock last session?

While CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 10.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CASI fell by -54.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.67 to $1.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -57.84% in the last 200 days.

On May 18, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CASI) recommending Buy. A report published by Mizuho on April 26, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CASI. Oppenheimer also rated CASI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 23, 2020. Maxim Group Initiated an Buy rating on September 22, 2016, and assigned a price target of $4. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CASI, as published in its report on October 29, 2015. H.C. Wainwright’s report from June 23, 2015 suggests a price prediction of $2.50 for CASI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 83.04%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1094.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.68, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 79.02K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CASI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.69%, with a loss of -21.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CASI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 72.04%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CASI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.76% at present.