Industry
Was anything negative for Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) stock last session?

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Modine Manufacturing Co has underperformed by -1.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MOD fell by -1.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $146.84 to $64.79, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.34% in the last 200 days.

On June 12, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE: MOD) recommending Overweight. A report published by B. Riley Securities on August 01, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MOD. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on March 19, 2024, and assigned a price target of $105. CJS Securities initiated its ‘Market Outperform’ rating for MOD, as published in its report on June 13, 2023. B. Riley Securities’s report from June 07, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $40 for MOD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. CJS Securities also rated the stock as ‘Market Outperform’.

Analysis of Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.24%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Modine Manufacturing Co’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.15, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MOD is recording 1.05M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.18%, with a gain of 2.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $133.20, showing growth from the present price of $94.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MOD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Modine Manufacturing Co Shares?

The Auto Parts market is dominated by Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) based in the USA. When comparing Modine Manufacturing Co shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 27.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 91.87%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.97%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 109.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

MOD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 109.52% at present.

