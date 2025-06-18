Subscribe
Today’s watch list includes Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR) stock

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

In the current trading session, Palantir Technologies Inc’s (PLTR) stock is trading at the price of $139.25, a gain of 0.76% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -3.87% less than its 52-week high of $144.86 and 555.91% better than its 52-week low of $21.23. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -3.87% below the high and +17.09% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, PLTR’s SMA-200 is $80.14.

It is also essential to consider PLTR stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 105.49 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 249.26. PLTR’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 60.58, resulting in an 60.42 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 20 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 2.85 in simple terms.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 8 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 0.09 and 0.07 with an average Earnings Estimate of 0.08 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of 0.03 and also replicates 166.67% growth rate year over year.

An overview of Palantir Technologies Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) traded 84,246,594 shares per day, with a moving average of $130.15 and price change of +13.67. With the moving average of $117.77 and a price change of +61.42, about 98,050,242 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PLTR’s 100-day average volume is 103,682,445 shares, alongside a moving average of $104.81 and a price change of +60.28.

