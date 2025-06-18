The Agenus Inc (AGEN) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While Agenus Inc has underperformed by -7.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGEN fell by -70.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.74 to $1.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.40% in the last 200 days.

On June 04, 2025, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) to Buy. A report published by Robert W. Baird on July 19, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AGEN. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for AGEN, as published in its report on June 06, 2023. Robert W. Baird’s report from June 06, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $80 for AGEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Agenus Inc (AGEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.07%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Agenus Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AGEN is recording 989.17K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.55%, with a loss of -10.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.50, showing growth from the present price of $4.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Agenus Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

AGEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.02% at present.